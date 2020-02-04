Markets
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $72.42 million, or $2.55 per share. This compares with $32.02 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $81.02 million or $2.86 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.1% to $1.44 billion from $1.23 billion last year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $81.02 Mln. vs. $48.05 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.86 vs. $1.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.75 -Revenue (Q4): $1.44 Bln vs. $1.23 Bln last year.

