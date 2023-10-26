Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $313.22 million, or $11.32 per share. This compares with $257.14 million, or $9.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $314.33 million or $11.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $10.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.3% to $2.47 billion from $2.22 billion last year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $313.22 Mln. vs. $257.14 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $11.32 vs. $9.20 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $10.56 -Revenue (Q3): $2.47 Bln vs. $2.22 Bln last year.

