Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $257.14 million, or $9.20 per share. This compares with $204.43 million, or $7.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $265.82 million or $9.51 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.8% to $2.22 billion from $1.95 billion last year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $257.14 Mln. vs. $204.43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $9.20 vs. $7.18 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $9.21 -Revenue (Q3): $2.22 Bln vs. $1.95 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.