Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $291.64 million, or $10.50 per share. This compares with $158.29 million, or $5.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $291.64 million or $10.50 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $8.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.3% to $2.37 billion from $2.02 billion last year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $291.64 Mln. vs. $158.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $10.50 vs. $5.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $8.92 -Revenue (Q1): $2.37 Bln vs. $2.02 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.