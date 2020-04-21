Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) released a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $76.39 million, or $2.70 per share. This compares with $88.13 million, or $3.13 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $87.16 million or $3.08 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.90 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.6% to $1.41 billion from $1.31 billion last year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $87.16 Mln. vs. $95.49 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.08 vs. $3.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.90 -Revenue (Q1): $1.41 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.

