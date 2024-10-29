Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $387.39 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $313.22 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $366.63 million or $0.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.0% to $2.793 billion from $2.471 billion last year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $387.39 Mln. vs. $313.22 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.28 vs. $0.23 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.793 Bln vs. $2.471 Bln last year.

