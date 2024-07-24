Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $455.67 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $341.79 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $462.99 million or $0.34 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.3% to $2.97 billion from $2.51 billion last year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $455.67 Mln. vs. $341.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.33 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $2.97 Bln vs. $2.51 Bln last year.

