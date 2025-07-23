Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Q2 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $436.13 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $455.67 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $450.41 million or $0.33 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.0% to $3.063 billion from $2.973 billion last year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $436.13 Mln. vs. $455.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.32 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $3.063 Bln vs. $2.973 Bln last year.

