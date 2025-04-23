Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $386.60 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $359.29 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $396.80 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $2.875 billion from $2.701 billion last year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $386.60 Mln. vs. $359.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $2.875 Bln vs. $2.701 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.