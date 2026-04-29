Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Announces Decline In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG-B) reported a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $302.82 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $386.59 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $316.22 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $3.088 billion from $2.875 billion last year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $302.82 Mln. vs. $386.59 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.23 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $3.088 Bln vs. $2.875 Bln last year.

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