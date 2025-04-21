CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL Earnings Preview: Recent $CMG Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL ($CMG) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,984,672,361 and earnings of $0.29 per share.

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL Insider Trading Activity

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL insiders have traded $CMG stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS E GARNER (Chief Customer & Techlgy Ofcr) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 149,247 shares for an estimated $8,790,663 .

. LAURIE SCHALOW (Chief Corp Affairs, Food Sft) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,250 shares for an estimated $1,383,995 .

. CHRISTOPHER W BRANDT (Chief Brand Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $1,200,248

JAMIE MCCONNELL (Chief Accountg & Admin Officer) sold 11,319 shares for an estimated $664,426

MAURICIO GUTIERREZ purchased 9,400 shares for an estimated $498,200

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 772 institutional investors add shares of CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL stock to their portfolio, and 644 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $CMG stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CMG stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CMG in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/16/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/05/2024

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CMG recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $CMG in the last 6 months, with a median target of $65.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dennis Geiger from UBS set a target price of $65.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 David Palmer from Evercore ISI set a target price of $72.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Logan Reich from RBC Capital set a target price of $70.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 Jake Bartlett from Truist Financial set a target price of $72.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Andrew Strelzik from BMO Capital set a target price of $56.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Alton Stump from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $58.0 on 10/30/2024

on 10/30/2024 Brian Mullan from Piper Sandler set a target price of $60.0 on 10/30/2024

