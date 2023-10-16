Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,810.45, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.06% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.2%.

Shares of the Mexican food chain have depreciated by 6.85% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.3% and the S&P 500's loss of 3%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 26, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $10.48, reflecting a 10.2% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.47 billion, up 11.22% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $43.20 per share and a revenue of $9.81 billion, demonstrating changes of +31.79% and +13.6%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 41.24. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.91 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that CMG currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CMG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.54 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

