Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,859.69, marking a -0.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Heading into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had lost 0.06% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chipotle Mexican Grill as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $10.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.47 billion, up 11.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $43.21 per share and revenue of $9.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of +31.82% and +13.58%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% higher. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Chipotle Mexican Grill's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 43.41. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.7.

Also, we should mention that CMG has a PEG ratio of 1.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CMG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

