Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed the most recent trading day at $2,139.13, moving -0.65% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.31%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 7.84%.

Coming into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 5.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.43%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.39%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chipotle Mexican Grill as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $12.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 31.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.52 billion, up 13.9% from the prior-year quarter.

CMG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $44.20 per share and revenue of $9.86 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +34.84% and +14.22%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.75% higher. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 48.72. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.85, which means Chipotle Mexican Grill is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that CMG has a PEG ratio of 1.53 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

