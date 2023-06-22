Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $2,050.52, marking a -1.15% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.26%.

Coming into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 1.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 3.11%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.31%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chipotle Mexican Grill as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $12.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.52 billion, up 13.73% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $43.95 per share and revenue of $9.85 billion. These totals would mark changes of +34.08% and +14.1%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.12% higher within the past month. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 47.2. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.84, so we one might conclude that Chipotle Mexican Grill is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that CMG has a PEG ratio of 1.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CMG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

