Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed the most recent trading day at $2,058.12, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.24% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.73%.

Heading into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 2.04% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chipotle Mexican Grill as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Chipotle Mexican Grill is projected to report earnings of $12.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30.32%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.51 billion, up 13.59% from the year-ago period.

CMG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $43.90 per share and revenue of $9.84 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +33.92% and +13.99%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.55% higher within the past month. Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Chipotle Mexican Grill's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 47.25. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.83.

Meanwhile, CMG's PEG ratio is currently 1.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CMG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

