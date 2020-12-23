Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,410.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.08% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 12.95% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.96%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.8%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CMG as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2021. On that day, CMG is projected to report earnings of $3.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30.42%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.61 billion, up 11.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.98 per share and revenue of $5.99 billion, which would represent changes of -21.85% and +7.22%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CMG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher within the past month. CMG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CMG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 129.96. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.87.

Also, we should mention that CMG has a PEG ratio of 6.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.1 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, putting it in the bottom 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.