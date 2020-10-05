Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,253.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.8% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the Mexican food chain had lost 5.56% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.31% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CMG as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 21, 2020. In that report, analysts expect CMG to post earnings of $3.41 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.59 billion, up 13.11% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.02 per share and revenue of $5.98 billion. These totals would mark changes of -21.57% and +7.11%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CMG. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.37% higher. CMG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, CMG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 113.87. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 31.86.

It is also worth noting that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 5.41. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.96 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

