Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed the most recent trading day at $810.98, moving -1.43% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.79%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.73%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 9.22% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.94% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CMG as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.67, up 55.23% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.40 billion, up 13.9% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.87 per share and revenue of $5.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of +53.09% and +13.89%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CMG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.94% higher. CMG is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, CMG currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 59.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.16, so we one might conclude that CMG is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that CMG has a PEG ratio of 3.01 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.25 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

