Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Moves -2.62%: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) ended the recent trading session at $39.82, demonstrating a -2.62% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.56%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 4.95% outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 29, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.29, showcasing a 7.41% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.05 billion, reflecting a 9.16% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.2 per share and a revenue of $12.11 billion, signifying shifts of +7.14% and +7.07%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% lower. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.25, which means Chipotle Mexican Grill is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that CMG has a PEG ratio of 2.09. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.22.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 182, this industry ranks in the bottom 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

