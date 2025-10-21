Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Moves 1.75%: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $42.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.75% move from the prior day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.47%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 3.74% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 3.79%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 29, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.28, indicating a 3.7% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.02 billion, up 8.03% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.19 per share and a revenue of $12.05 billion, signifying shifts of +6.25% and +6.5%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.29% lower. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.95. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.71, so one might conclude that Chipotle Mexican Grill is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.52. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.3.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 220, finds itself in the bottom 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

