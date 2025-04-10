Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Moves -1.3%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) standing at $50.27, reflecting a -1.3% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 3.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 2.5%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 4.31%.

The the stock of Mexican food chain has risen by 1.76% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 5.53% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.27%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 23, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.7%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.94 billion, up 8.9% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.27 per share and a revenue of $12.57 billion, signifying shifts of +13.39% and +11.12%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.88% lower. Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In the context of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 36.04. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.7.

It is also worth noting that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, finds itself in the bottom 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.