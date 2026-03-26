Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Moves -1.02%: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed the most recent trading day at $32.17, moving -1.02% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.74% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.38%.

The Mexican food chain's stock has dropped by 13.33% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.99%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 29, 2026. On that day, Chipotle Mexican Grill is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 17.24%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.07 billion, indicating a 6.78% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $12.92 billion, which would represent changes of -2.56% and +8.33%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher. Right now, Chipotle Mexican Grill possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.51. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 19.3.

We can also see that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.99. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.87.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, finds itself in the bottom 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.