Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Moves 1.33%: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed the most recent trading day at $1,714.06, moving +1.33% from the previous trading session. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.29%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.92%.

Heading into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 7.99% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.51% in that time.

Chipotle Mexican Grill will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 25, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $8.84, up 55.09% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.33 billion, up 15.47% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $41.38 per share and revenue of $9.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.24% and +13.15%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Chipotle Mexican Grill has a Forward P/E ratio of 40.87 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.39.

Also, we should mention that CMG has a PEG ratio of 1.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CMG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.98 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.