Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Moves -0.71%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) ending at $2,936.63, denoting a -0.71% adjustment from its last day's close. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.2% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.79%.

Shares of the Mexican food chain have appreciated by 7.3% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.85%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 24, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $11.45, up 9.05% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.67 billion, indicating a 12.73% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $53.31 per share and revenue of $11.24 billion, which would represent changes of +18.84% and +13.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.39% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Chipotle Mexican Grill is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 55.48. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.99, which means Chipotle Mexican Grill is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 104, this industry ranks in the top 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

