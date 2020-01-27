Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Moves -0.54%: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $865.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.54% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.57%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 3.71% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.09%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.35%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CMG as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 4, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.73, up 58.72% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.40 billion, up 14.07% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CMG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1% higher. CMG currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note CMG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 48.34. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.16.

Meanwhile, CMG's PEG ratio is currently 2.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CMG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.16 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.