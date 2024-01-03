Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Moves -0.49%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) reached $2,233.65, with a -0.49% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.18%.

Shares of the Mexican food chain witnessed a gain of 0.83% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 6, 2024. On that day, Chipotle Mexican Grill is projected to report earnings of $9.60 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 15.8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.49 billion, up 14.06% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Chipotle Mexican Grill boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 42.86. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.47, which means Chipotle Mexican Grill is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that CMG currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.65. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.82 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

