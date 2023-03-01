Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Moves -0.42%: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,484.77 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 15.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had lost 9.43% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 6.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.53% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chipotle Mexican Grill as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $8.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 54.91%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.33 billion, up 15.21% from the year-ago period.

CMG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $41.40 per share and revenue of $9.77 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.3% and +13.11%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.72% lower. Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Chipotle Mexican Grill has a Forward P/E ratio of 36.01 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.57.

It is also worth noting that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CMG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.