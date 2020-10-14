Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Moves -0.29%: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,321.37 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.29% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.66% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.8%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 3.75% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 9.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from CMG as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 21, 2020. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.40, down 10.99% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.59 billion, up 13.11% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.99 per share and revenue of $5.98 billion, which would represent changes of -21.78% and +7.11%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CMG. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1% higher within the past month. CMG is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note CMG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 120.54. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 32.1, which means CMG is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that CMG has a PEG ratio of 5.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 4.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.