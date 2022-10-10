Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,475.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.2% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had lost 14.19% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 8.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.4% in that time.

Chipotle Mexican Grill will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 25, 2022. On that day, Chipotle Mexican Grill is projected to report earnings of $9.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.34%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.23 billion, up 14.34% from the year-ago period.

CMG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $32.58 per share and revenue of $8.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.17% and +15.76%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher within the past month. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 45.39. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.26.

Meanwhile, CMG's PEG ratio is currently 1.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.78 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 132, putting it in the bottom 48% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



