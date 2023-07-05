Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $2,120.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.13% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 9.78%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 3.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chipotle Mexican Grill as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $12.12, up 30.32% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.52 billion, up 13.81% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $44.01 per share and revenue of $9.86 billion, which would represent changes of +34.26% and +14.16%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.26% higher. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 48.25. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.63.

Also, we should mention that CMG has a PEG ratio of 1.52. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, putting it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

