Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Moves 0.09%: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,800 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.09% move from the prior day. This move traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 10.16% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chipotle Mexican Grill as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 25, 2023. On that day, Chipotle Mexican Grill is projected to report earnings of $8.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 55.96%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.34 billion, up 15.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $41.46 per share and revenue of $9.78 billion, which would represent changes of +26.48% and +13.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.18% higher. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.04.

It is also worth noting that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.97 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

