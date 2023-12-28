Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed the most recent trading day at $2,278.38, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

The Mexican food chain's shares have seen an increase of 5.41% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.63% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 6, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $9.60, signifying a 15.8% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.49 billion, up 14.06% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $44.04 per share and a revenue of $9.84 billion, representing changes of +34.35% and +13.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Chipotle Mexican Grill is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 52.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.99, so one might conclude that Chipotle Mexican Grill is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, CMG's PEG ratio is currently 2.02. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CMG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, positioning it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

