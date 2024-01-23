Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) reached $2,321.82, with a -0.14% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 0.9% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 0.4%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.08%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 6, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $9.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.28%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.49 billion, indicating a 14.09% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.58% upward. At present, Chipotle Mexican Grill boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 44.14. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.79 of its industry.

Meanwhile, CMG's PEG ratio is currently 1.7. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.85.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

