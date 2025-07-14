Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) ended the recent trading session at $54.82, demonstrating a -2.11% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.14% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 11.47% outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on July 23, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $0.32 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.88%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.1 billion, indicating a 4.36% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.21 per share and a revenue of $12.23 billion, indicating changes of +8.04% and +8.1%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% higher. Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.42. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.87 of its industry.

One should further note that CMG currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.78. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.64 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

