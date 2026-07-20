Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $33.13, marking a -3.8% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Shares of the Mexican food chain witnessed a gain of 6% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 2.41%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.55%.

The upcoming earnings release of Chipotle Mexican Grill will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 29, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.32, marking a 3.03% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.32 billion, indicating a 8.33% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $1.13 per share and a revenue of $12.92 billion, indicating changes of -3.42% and +8.34%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.22% decrease. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.51. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 20.71.

It is also worth noting that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CMG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, finds itself in the bottom 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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