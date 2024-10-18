Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) standing at $59.39, reflecting a +0.9% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.4% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.09%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.63%.

Shares of the Mexican food chain witnessed a gain of 1.54% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 3.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.76%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 29, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.25, showcasing an 8.7% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.81 billion, up 13.85% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.09 per share and a revenue of $11.34 billion, signifying shifts of +21.11% and +14.89%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher. Right now, Chipotle Mexican Grill possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 54.18. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.88.

Also, we should mention that CMG has a PEG ratio of 2.45. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.12.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

