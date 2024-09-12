Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) ended the recent trading session at $56.35, demonstrating a +1% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1%.

The Mexican food chain's shares have seen an increase of 8.02% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The upcoming earnings release of Chipotle Mexican Grill will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 29, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.24, reflecting a 4.35% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $2.81 billion, indicating a 13.64% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.08 per share and a revenue of $11.33 billion, representing changes of +20% and +14.78%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Chipotle Mexican Grill possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 51.49. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.27 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that CMG has a PEG ratio of 2.33. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.18.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.