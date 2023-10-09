Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) standing at $1,833.01, reflecting a +0.59% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.63%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.39%.

Coming into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had lost 6.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 5.62%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.39%.

The upcoming earnings release of Chipotle Mexican Grill will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on October 26, 2023. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $10.46, indicating a 9.99% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.47 billion, indicating a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $43.16 per share and revenue of $9.81 billion, which would represent changes of +31.67% and +13.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.23% higher. At present, Chipotle Mexican Grill boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Chipotle Mexican Grill has a Forward P/E ratio of 42.22 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.01 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that CMG has a PEG ratio of 1.57. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Restaurants industry stood at 1.66 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

