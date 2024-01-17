Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed the most recent trading day at $2,310.44, moving +0.89% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.56% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.59%.

The Mexican food chain's shares have seen a decrease of 1.59% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 6, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $9.63, showcasing a 16.16% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.49 billion, up 14.1% from the year-ago period.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Currently, Chipotle Mexican Grill is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.71. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.74.

It is also worth noting that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.68. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.68.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 84, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

