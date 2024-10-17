Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) ended the recent trading session at $58.86, demonstrating a -0.44% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.38%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.04%.

Shares of the Mexican food chain have appreciated by 3.85% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.77%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 29, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.25, indicating an 8.7% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $2.81 billion, indicating a 13.85% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $11.34 billion, which would represent changes of +21.11% and +14.89%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher within the past month. Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 54.42. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.63.

It is also worth noting that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.46. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.14 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, positioning it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

