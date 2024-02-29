Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The latest trading session saw Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) ending at $2,688.77, denoting a +0.64% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.52%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.9%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 10.92% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.85% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $11.34, indicating an 8% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.66 billion, reflecting a 12.27% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $53.21 per share and a revenue of $11.22 billion, indicating changes of +18.61% and +13.63%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.82% higher. Right now, Chipotle Mexican Grill possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 50.21. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.25 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 2.3. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Restaurants industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.09.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, positioning it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.