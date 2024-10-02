Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) ended the recent trading session at $57.68, demonstrating a +0.89% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.01% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.09%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 6.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 5.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.21%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 29, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.24, indicating a 4.35% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.81 billion, reflecting a 13.68% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.09 per share and a revenue of $11.33 billion, representing changes of +21.11% and +14.81%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.13% higher. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 52.69. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.36.

It's also important to note that CMG currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.15 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 177, this industry ranks in the bottom 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

