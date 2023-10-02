Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed the most recent trading day at $1,867.13, moving +1.93% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had lost 5.51% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 4.61%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.45%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chipotle Mexican Grill as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $10.47 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 10.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.47 billion, up 11.11% from the year-ago period.

CMG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $43.21 per share and revenue of $9.81 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.82% and +13.58%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.33% higher. Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Chipotle Mexican Grill has a Forward P/E ratio of 42.4 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.75.

It is also worth noting that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CMG in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

