Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,938.36 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.35% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 3.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.38%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chipotle Mexican Grill as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be October 26, 2023. On that day, Chipotle Mexican Grill is projected to report earnings of $10.45 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.46 billion, up 10.98% from the prior-year quarter.

CMG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $43.18 per share and revenue of $9.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.73% and +13.54%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% higher within the past month. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 44.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.75, which means Chipotle Mexican Grill is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG)

