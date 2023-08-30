Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,938.57, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.38% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had lost 2.66% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.35%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.68%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chipotle Mexican Grill as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $10.42, up 9.57% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.46 billion, up 10.94% from the year-ago period.

CMG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $43.06 per share and revenue of $9.8 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +31.36% and +13.5%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.42% lower within the past month. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 44.19. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.64.

It is also worth noting that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.64. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.86 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

