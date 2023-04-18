Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,778.46, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.51%.

Heading into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 10.23% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.17% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Chipotle Mexican Grill as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 25, 2023. On that day, Chipotle Mexican Grill is projected to report earnings of $8.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 55.09%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.33 billion, up 15.47% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $41.38 per share and revenue of $9.77 billion. These totals would mark changes of +26.24% and +13.18%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 42.89. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.24.

It is also worth noting that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.