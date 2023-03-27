Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed at $1,647.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.45% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.17% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.67%.

Coming into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 9.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 1.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.25%.

Chipotle Mexican Grill will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 25, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $8.82 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 54.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.33 billion, up 15.21% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $41.38 per share and revenue of $9.77 billion, which would represent changes of +26.24% and +13.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% lower. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.25. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.43.

We can also see that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.94 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, which puts it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

