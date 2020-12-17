Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed the most recent trading day at $1,409.68, moving +0.65% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.58% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.49%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the Mexican food chain had gained 8.07% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.12% in that time.

CMG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 2, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.73, up 30.42% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.61 billion, up 11.79% from the year-ago period.

CMG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.98 per share and revenue of $5.99 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -21.85% and +7.21%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CMG. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% higher. CMG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CMG has a Forward P/E ratio of 127.62 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 33.08, which means CMG is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, CMG's PEG ratio is currently 6.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CMG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.