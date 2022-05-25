Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed the most recent trading day at $1,288.77, moving +1.75% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.6%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the Mexican food chain had lost 11.93% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 17.97% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 7.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Chipotle Mexican Grill as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $9.06, up 21.45% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.24 billion, up 18.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $31.55 per share and revenue of $8.79 billion, which would represent changes of +24.11% and +16.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.03% higher within the past month. Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 40.15. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.09.

We can also see that CMG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

